Todd Olson Anthony Sells 1,261 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$10,617.62.

TSE FR opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.88. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$7.59 and a one year high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

