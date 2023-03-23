Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.53

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $8.51. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 26,845 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.1% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 113,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

