Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,204 put options on the company. This is an increase of 237% compared to the average daily volume of 1,246 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,012. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

