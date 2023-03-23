Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading Down 3.2%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 9,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 65,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Featured Stories

