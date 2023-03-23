Tremor International (TRMR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tremor International (NASDAQ: TRMR):

3/16/2023 – Tremor International had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Tremor International had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00.

3/8/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Tremor International had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Tremor International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Tremor International is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Tremor International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 27,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,175. Tremor International Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $387.76 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter worth $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tremor International by 93.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth $4,409,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

