Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) CEO Jean Savage Buys 4,300 Shares

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jean Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 815,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.