TRON (TRX) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and $739.80 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005055 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003158 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001513 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,146,038,428 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.