TrueFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.20 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $82.27 million and approximately $23.20 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,412,101 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 982,343,941.099564 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08181932 USD and is down -12.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $39,178,738.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

