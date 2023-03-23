TrueUSD (TUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $284.40 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $284.40 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00357578 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.80 or 0.25990018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010151 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,041,436,043 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.