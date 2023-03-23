Truist Financial Cuts United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $30.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

