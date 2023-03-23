Truist Financial Trims BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price to $95.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

BOKF opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,754,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

