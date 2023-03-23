Truist Financial Upgrades BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) to “Buy”

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

