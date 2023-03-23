Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $56.19

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.19, but opened at $48.55. Trupanion shares last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 575,184 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Trupanion Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $205,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,638,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Trupanion by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Trupanion by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Trupanion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

