Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Rating) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 356,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 657,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 129.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

