Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,095,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.73 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.