Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,413 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.23 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

