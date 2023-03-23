Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.03

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.03 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 2212610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,602,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 454,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

