UBS Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,750 ($33.77) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.30) to GBX 3,100 ($38.07) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.24) to GBX 2,405 ($29.53) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

Shell stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,279.50 ($27.99). 9,221,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,443.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,372.66. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £157.29 billion, a PE ratio of 487.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). Also, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

