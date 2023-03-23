UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,544,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,500,000 after acquiring an additional 924,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.