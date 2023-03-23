UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $20.40 on Monday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in UBS Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,459,000 after acquiring an additional 560,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,860,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,337,000 after buying an additional 309,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in UBS Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after buying an additional 2,603,064 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

