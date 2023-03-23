UGI (NYSE:UGI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.22. 109,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,188,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,363,000 after acquiring an additional 197,906 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $203,745,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,843,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,464,000 after purchasing an additional 123,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

