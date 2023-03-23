Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Jodi J. Caro Sells 4,500 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $510.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

