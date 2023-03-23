Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 3.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $48,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $99,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $511.29 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

