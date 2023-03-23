Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as low as C$1.24. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 31,627 shares trading hands.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 175,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$298,946.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,937.64. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 175,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$298,946.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,937.64. Also, Director Thomas Howard Parker sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$187,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$477,219.92. Insiders have sold a total of 415,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

