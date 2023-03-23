Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.
Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
UBP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $596.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.86.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
