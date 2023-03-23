Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

UBP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $596.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

