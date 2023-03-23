Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading Down 4.7%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. 7,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Usio Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Usio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.