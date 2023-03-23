Utrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.53 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Utrust has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $49.53 million and $2.90 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00360746 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.02 or 0.26220295 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010241 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

