Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $308.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

