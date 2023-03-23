Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 1.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.