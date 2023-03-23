Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,479 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

