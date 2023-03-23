Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up about 7.9% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Rollins worth $34,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rollins Price Performance

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

