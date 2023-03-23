Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.9% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

