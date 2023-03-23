VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,335 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.