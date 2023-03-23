Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.30. Approximately 464,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 423,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.85.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

