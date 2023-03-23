Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$39.79 and last traded at C$39.79. Approximately 53,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 105,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.01.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.03.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3053 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

