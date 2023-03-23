Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948,313. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.