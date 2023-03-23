Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Lifted by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after acquiring an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after acquiring an additional 297,514 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,760 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 456.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,038,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.96. 327,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,027. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average is $184.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $242.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

