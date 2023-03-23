Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Cut by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 17.4% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after buying an additional 382,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,077. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $242.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.