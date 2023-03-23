Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 894,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

