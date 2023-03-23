Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.26. 790,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,615,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87.
The Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS Float Adjusted index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of mortgage-backed securities. VMBS was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
