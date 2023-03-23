Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

