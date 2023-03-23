Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Trading Up 1.4%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating) was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.30 and last traded at $179.25. Approximately 26,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 36,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.76.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

