Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.40. The company had a trading volume of 239,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

