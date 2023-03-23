Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $361.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $270.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.