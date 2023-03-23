Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 861,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,577. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.77.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

