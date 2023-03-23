Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.67. The company had a trading volume of 707,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.84. The company has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.