Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,247,000.

VTV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.71. 480,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,448. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

