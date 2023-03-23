Veery Capital LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $351.03 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.