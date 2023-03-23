Veery Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 368,820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,950,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $92.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

