Veery Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Veery Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

